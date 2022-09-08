Daddy Freeze

By Ada Osadebe

Radio talk show host, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze has reacted to Goya Menor’s statement that Habeeb Okikiola known as Portable is properly educated.

Both Street Pop artistes – Goya and Portable have been exchanging words over the rows ensued concerning Headies awards that took place at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on Sunday.

Goya was awarded the Nigerian Best Streer Pop Artiste, and Portable had expressed dissatisfaction with it saying the former was overrated and deceived.

Reacting, Goya said Portable is an illiterate which made him not to be included in the just concluded awards.

However, Daddy Freeze reacted to Goya’s declaration that Portable is not illiterate but rather lost out because of bad manners.

The radio host said this via a post on the comment section of a popular site on Instagram on Wednesday.

Daddy Freeze said: “Portable didn’t lose the award because of lack of talent, he lost it because of his bad manners. That, he should work on. Talents he has in abundance.”

