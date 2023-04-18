‘How many hits you sing?’ Portable slams Goya Menor for berating him

Nigerian singer, Portable has slammed his colleague, Goya Menor over a comment he made in an interview.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Goya asserted that Portable was the problem rather than him.

He went on to compare himself with Portable, saying that his actions were similar to a dog barking at an elephant.

Goya Menor said, “I don’t have an issue with him. I think he has an issue with himself. This same question was asked last week. And the reply I gave was, ‘The situation is like an elephant doing his thing. And you see one dog barking woo woo woo!’

“Check the comparison because the elephant knows that with just one hit, this dog is dead. So, no need to pay attention. The elephant just keeps moving and doing his own thing.”

Portable, reacting to his comment via his Instagram page on Monday, said, “Hey wait, you dey whine, if them they call musician you go commot, you? How many hits you sing? Goya Amenor or what do they call you sef, how many show he go, how many endorsements, he say he cannot compare portable to me, who? You dey whine Jesus, you want to whine Mohammed too.

“Please, how many music you sing? How many hits you drop? Where you done travel go, how many show you post, how many endorsements you collect? How many motor you buy?”

“I drop hits back to back, Zazu. Who no know Zazu, you play with me? People wey give you award sef dey con dey regret say them give you award”