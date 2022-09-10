The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) on Saturday held a one-million-man walk in support of Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, in the 2023 General Elections.

The participants marched from the gate of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, along Old Owo Road, to Ilesha Garage on FUTA Road, Akure.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “We no dey give shishi”, “We are the structure 100 per cent”, Obi-Datti for new Nigeria”.

The POSN Coordinator in Ondo, Mr Francis Cyprian, told newsman at the event that it was to sensitise the public about the need to vote for credible and competent candidates in 2023.

He said that Nigeria needed people with the capacity to tackle its many challenges.

Cyprian said that the group supported Peter Obi’s presidential ambition because of his credibility, competence, youthfulness and desire to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.

“Today’s one million-man walk is to sensitise the public about PVC collection, stoppage of vote buying and voting for credible candidates in 2023.

“Nigerians should be true Nigerians and vote right, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliation,” he said.

The coordinator called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to test-run its machines to ensure full functionality before the general elections.(NAN)

