As Nigerians reflect on the polity, barely 24 days to the takeoff of campaigns for the 2023 general elections, Osita Okechukwu, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) says Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has boxed itself into irretrievable tight corner.

Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the APC, said this when he fielded reporter’s questions on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that instead of sitting down to address the various challenges confronting their party, the PDP leaders were busy passing the buck and blaming the ruling APC.

Mr Simon Imobo’Tswam, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to PDP chairman, Dr Iyorchiya Ayu had cited posts purportedly credited to APC insinuating that he said that he cannot take on a man that cannot father a child and other unprintable innuendos.

Okechukwu lambasted Ayu for accusing APC of sponsoring mischievous posts against him.

He dismissed the insinuation that APC was fuelling the PDP crisis and urged Ayu to avoid buck-passing and blame game, stressing that doing so amounts to transfer of misplaced aggression.

“Methinks that Dr Ayu, being a social scientist is experienced enough to know that once covenant of national integration is breached, it unleashes antithesis of unimaginable proportion naturally on the culprits.

“The PDP national chairman should leave APC out of the confusion he plunged his party into when he deliberately betrayed the South and Governor Nyesom Wike by extension. Blame game and transfer of aggression are not the answer to Ayu’s Odd Consensus,” he said.

Expatiating on his postulation of Ayu’s Odd Consensus, Okechukwu said that “Ayu’s Odd Consensus was the willing unpatriotic breach of the subsisting rotation of power from North to South convention by Ayu and his presidential candidate, Atiku Abubukar.

“Secondly, the duo has reached the odd consensus that Atiku is not likely to win the 2023 presidential election. This is why they rejected the minor palliative of placating Gov. Nyesom Wike and others that were hurt by the breach. Otherwise, if they are sure of victory, Ayu could have willingly stepped down long ago, and wait for more juicy slots post 2023 presidential election victory like SGF. Hence close the huge failure fracture starring them in the face consequent upon the betrayal of the South.”

Okechukwu said that Ayu’s Odd Consensus that there was no need bargaining away the lofty chairmanship of the PDP with N14 billion heist, when he is not sure of victory is Ayu’s pragmatic guardrail.

“Thirdly, Ayu and his co-travelers odd consensus heavy reliance to raise votes via fault lines is being blocked by patriots like PDP’s Children, APC’s Northern Governors Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and host of others who reason that it is not fair and just for North to hand over to North.”

He said that analysis by pundits suggested that PDP’s Children, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) were achilles heel whittling down the expected support base of Atiku, especially the sophisticated far Northern electorate whom he never represented and the Southern electorate, who yearn for power shift, the traditional stronghold of the PDP since 1999.(NAN)

