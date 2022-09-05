By Fortune Eromosele

A leading petroleum firm in the oil and gas sector, Aazik Petroleum Ltd., has opted to implement technologies and provide over 500 machineries for the production and distribution of petrol products.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Managing Director of Aazik Petroleum Ltd., Frank Azikiwe, said that the firm would help source for equipment consisting of more than 500 machines.

He said, “The greatest desire of the company is to implement technologies to give added value to the materials extracted in its home country, applying international standards and norms to be competitive and helping to bring the country to a level of respect and equality.

“We help source for heavy equipment, consisting of more than 500 machines. Consequently, we can deliver the equipment you want anywhere in the world at very short notice.

“From our state-of-the-art facilities, we coordinate the distribution of products to end-users including major oil companies and airlines via barges, road tankers and aviation fuel bowsers.

“Our operations cover the entire downstream supply chain and are driven by innovative technology and infrastructure in Product Procurement & Trade, Warehousing & Storage, Marketing & Distribution, and Retail.”

