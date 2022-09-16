says it’s an energizer for greater efforts

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The media office of Obi-Datti campaign has hailed the results of the NOI Polls conducted and released to the public on Thursday, by a frontline international body, ANAP Foundation describing it as an energizer for the obidient family to put in greater efforts ahead of 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the media office and made available to Vanguard, on Friday.

It read in part, “For us in Obidient family, our primary task is to take back Nigeria and rebuild it. To achieve this Herculean mission every observations either in the inform of surveys or public criticisms about our efforts are a welcome development as such views provides us with further knowledge of our weaknesses and strengths.

“Obidient Movement remains devoid of religious, tribal and geographical inhibitions but with the report some lessons have been picked on some vital areas for more efforts.

“Taking back Nigeria’ which is the unmistaken goal of the Obi-Datti candidacy is a task that must be done if we still desire a strong country and it should involve everybody of all class and creed who are pained by the state of our dear nation. All efforts therefore must be to bring all progressive minds onboard.

“Even if we have grey areas in the report, our responsibility is to pick the lessons therein and remain focused with our eyes glued to the ball while noting the credibility of the organization (ANAP Foundation) that conducted the survey”

The Obidient Movement charged members across the country especially support groups to study the report diligently with a view to utilizing it for the advancement of the course of taking back our county.

It urged all members to remain obedient and focused on the task ahead.

