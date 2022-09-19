By Miftaudeen Raji

Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization 2023 Movement, a support group of Labour Party, LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi has insisted that no individuals can sabotage the Obidients movement.

“We exposed him the next thing he left. We will continue to do all we can, no going back. Nobody can sabotage our Obidients movement. Nigerians are using their earned money and resources to fight for a better society. You can’t mess things up for us, never. We will expose you.”

Recall that the group earlier accused the chairman of the party in Lagos state, Kayode Salako of working against the party in the state.

The group also alleged that Salako was working for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State.

The group, insisting that Salako must be rooted out of Labour Party, stated that, “Labour Party Chairman in Lagos Kayode Salako is working for Tinubu. We must root him out of the party,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Labour Party has attacked former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, saying the APC chairman should be ashamed of himself for attempting to use insecurity to measure the performance of Peter Obi, while in office as Anambra State Governor years ago.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi made this assertion in response to claims by Oshiomhole that Obi was incapable of solving Nigeria’s insecurity because he failed to tackle insecurity in Anambra State while he served as Governor.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard on Sunday, Arabambi said, “I’m aware that Oshimohole was governor of Edo State, for two terms.

“He was part of those who connived to foist this reckless government of propagandists on Nigerians using deceit and scare-mongering in 2015.

“We are aware that when Peter Obi, our candidate was governor of Anambra, IPOB was not ordering people to sit at home.

“It is curious that a government which Comrade Adams Oshimohole is part and parcel of can even attempt to use security as a yardstick to talk about any other government before it.

“Is it not under this government that the Kuje Prison was attacked by bandits without a shot fired by security forces?

“ Is it not under this same Buhari-led APC government that bandits attacked the convoy of the sitting President and killed close to 30 security personnel?”

The LP spokesperson further stated, “These same bandits threatened to kidnap the president and the government is now at the mercy of a rag-tag army of bandits and terrorists instead of tackling this menace, the government is busy chasing innocent Nigerians and threatening them for showing discontent with the woeful failure of this ill-prepared administration.

“ If one may ask, where did comrade Oshimohole get the N100 million he used to pay for the APC Presidential form he picked?

“We know for a fact he didn’t have this money before he ruled Edo for 8 years. He wasn’t flying business class when he was in the NLC.

“Now that he and his friends in government have helped themselves they are scared that the house they built on quicksand will crumble.”

The LP said it will remain focused in the pursuit of giving Nigerians leaders and a government they truly deserve. It noted that the Obi-Datti ticket is a credible alternative to the deceit and propaganda to which the APC administration has reduced governance to.

