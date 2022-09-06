By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), supervisory and Examination body for all Arabic and Islamic Secondary Schools in Nigeria has said that it has recorded 78% pass from candidates who sat for the Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary School Certificate Examination (SAISSCE) 2022 from 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the four core courses of Mathematics, English, Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Speaking at the official presentation of the results on Tuesday,Registrar of NBAIS, Professor Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi said the results are for the 33,977 candidates who sat for the examination across the 24 states and the FCT.

He said 9,063, 3,745, 7,245, and 637 candidates sat for the examination from Kano. Kaduna, Jigawa and Plateau States respectively from zone 1 with headquarters in Kano.

For Zone 2 with headquarters in Katsina, 1,951, 2617, 945, 405 candidates sat for the examination from Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States respectively.

In Zone 3 with headquarters in Gombe, the Registrar said a total of 5279 students from Gombe (550) Taraba (184) Yobe (1,444) Adamawa (387) Borno (1246) and Bauchi (1,468) sat for the examination.

For Zone 4 with headquarters in Kwara, he said, a total of 501 candidates comprising of Kwara (342) Kogi (159) sat for the examination.

Also, for Zone 5 with headquarters in Niger, he also informed that 1054 candidates comprising of Niger (456) Nasarawa (398) FCT Abuja (181) and Benue (19) sat for the examination.

Zone 6 with Oyo as headquarters has 534 candidates with Oyo (250), Osun(178) Lagos (89) and Ogun (17) also took part in the exams.

“The summary of the overall results indicates that a total of 33977 candidates sat for the Examination and 78% passed with credits in the four core courses namely. Arabic, Islamic Studies, English and mathematics, while other subjects that were sat for include Civic Education, Qu’ranic Studies, French, History, Computer Studies, Literature in English, Government, Geography, Health Education, Agricultural Science, Economics, Home Management, Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba,” he said.

He however lamented that 45,000 candidates were expected to sit for the examination based on increase in the number of centres but the decrease he said was as a result of the failure of some state governments to pay fees for their candidates.

RELATED NEWS