Transport Union Crisis: Adeleke condemns violence, threatens return of park management system

Governor Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has condemned the violence that trailed a clash between rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, directing security agencies to arrest a factional leader of the union, Kazeem Oyewole, popularly known as Asiri Eniba.

A faction of the NURTW had earlier on Monday staged a protest against the leadership of Nurudeen Wakili, also known as Alowonle, accusing him of turning the union into a platform for political violence and creating an unsafe environment for transport operators.

Reacting to the violence that followed the protest, Governor Adeleke, through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, expressed concern that a transport union disagreement could escalate into a threat to public peace.

The governor said his administration might reconsider its support for the union and reintroduce the Park Management System across motor parks in the state if the crisis persists.

Adeleke said he had contacted the Inspector-General of Police and other security chiefs over what he described as attacks on public order, demanding the immediate arrest of Oyewole.

“I have personally called the attention of the Inspector-General of Police and other service chiefs to these open attacks on public peace. I demand the immediate arrest of Asiri Eniba for this open defiance of public security laws,” he said.

The governor urged the Alowonle-led faction of the NURTW to restrain its members, while warning that continued violence could force the government to take decisive action.

“I believe the Alowonle leadership of Osun NURTW will call its people to order. If this Asiri Eniba’s disorderly conduct continues, our government may be forced to revert to the Park Management System across Osun motor parks,” the statement added.

The governor assured residents that his administration would not allow activities of any group to threaten peace, safety and economic activities in the state.