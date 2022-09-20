Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of cheating by an Instagram model Sumner Stroh who claims to have been his mistress.

The native Texan made the accusations via TikTok.

Stroh claimed that the alleged relationship lasted for roughly a year and that the former The Voice coach had “exploited” and “manipulated” her.

The shocking news of Levine’s infidelity comes just a week after his wife former Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo announced her third pregnancy publicly.

Before revealing his identity, she said in the first video “I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model.”

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid – so here I am.”

“Aware people are going to try and fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” the text read. “It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

She went on to share screenshots of Instagram direct messages (DMs) between her and Levine, however, she did not specify the details of when the alleged affair allegedly occurred.

In one of the alleged messages, Levine wrote “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and are currently expecting their third child together.

