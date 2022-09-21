Models Maryka and Alyson Rose are the two latest accusers of Adam Levine’s flirty exchanges while messaging on Instagram.

This comes on the heels of Levine apologizing for his actions due to his conversation with Instagram Influencer. Sumner Stroh.

Stroh had claimed to have had a physical relationship with the singer, something that Levine has denied categorically.

In the lastest revelations shared by the duo, the Maroon 5 singer was asking one of them: I shouldn’t be talking to you you know that right?

Rose responded in a since deleted TikTok that if they were only friends, that could be appropriate,

She added that she had many more messages but had decided not to share them as she didn’t feel comfortable doing so, adding she feels really bad for Levine’s wife.

Read also: I crossed the line, but I never cheated – Adam Noah Levine

On the other hand Maryka, who’s also a comedian, said on her Instagram stories that Levine slided into her DM’s and told her that he was now obsessed with her.

To which Maryka replied, Dude aren’t you like married, with the singer allegedly responding that indeed he was married but it was a bit complicated.

And in one message Adam Levine allegedly tells her to distract herself by f**king him.

She accompanied the photo with an #exposeadamlevine hashtag.

RELATED NEWS