‘You cheated when I was pregnant’ – Sandra, Frank Edoho’s estranged wife breaks silence

Sandra Onyenucheya, estranged wife of media personality, Frank Edoho, has broken her silence following news that their marriage has ended, accusing the veteran broadcaster of infidelity, emotional abuse and financial irresponsibility.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sandra shared a series of strongly worded posts detailing her experience in the marriage and alleging that Edoho cheated on her while she was pregnant.

“Choosing to remain silent may give mixed signals to the narrative that a sadist and narcissist peddles, making everyone believe he is a victim.

“Choosing to marry a man, raising our beautiful kids, single handedly building & growing a successful design business and giving my self wholly, undiluted and faithful through and through!

“Until you decided that while I am pregnant with our first child, you would rather have a prolonged affair that lasted years with an actress. Where do I even begin? The nights crying on the floor begging that you see me, with you walking out and not returning for days!”

Sandra also alleged that Edoho pressured her to terminate her second pregnancy.

“Or the days you tormented me to abort our 2nd child because you were in numerous relationships and not ready to be a father?!”

She went on to accuse the television host of abuse and neglect.

“Throughout the emotional, physiological, mental and physical torture and abuse, I stayed committed, faithful, shielding you, carrying like egg. But you are a shell. Washed up and dried out. You live for validation of the internet. So enjoy your 10 seconds of pity party.”

Sandra further described Frank Edoho as “a dead beat” and claimed she funded their lifestyle during the marriage.

“A dead beat! That is exactly what you are. I single handedly sponsored your lavish lifestyle. I single handedly paid all your bills, the trips, business class tickets, 5-star hotels, luxury trips, all the home bills including that of the other children from your previously failed marriage. I took your mom abroad to the United States, and she lived in my parent’s home for years! I tried to cover you.”

She also accused him of misusing her finances.

“Have you ever paid school fees? Have you ever? All you did was abuse the financial access you had to my funds. Squandering my money on prostitutes and loose women. So many numerous transactions in lekki hotels, air bnb, lounges and bars. Sold my property without my permission for chicken change and still squandered the earnings from it within one week! On different girls. Documented evidence dey! Chai!”

The allegations came shortly after Edoho, former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, disclosed that he and Sandra had been privately separated for nearly two years and were in the process of divorcing.

“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorce proceedings,” he wrote.

“While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost two years) and have since made peace with it emotionally.”

He added that he was focused, at peace and grateful for the support he had received.

As of the time of this report, Frank Edoho has not publicly responded to Sandra’s allegations.

Vanguard News