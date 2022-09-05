.

By Adesina Wahab

In order to ensure the safety of students in and outside the campus, the management of the Lagos State University, LASU, has deployed an application called the LASU Monitor Safety App to enhance their security.

The students only need to download the app and log in with their students’ information to enjoy the benefits.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this on Monday during the matriculation of 6,377 students for the 2021/2022 session.

She described the app as a one shop safety measure that the students should key in to, adding it was part of the steps to improve on the welfare of the students.

“Our vision is to make the welfare of staff and students a top priority. We are improving on our learning environment and security is vital to us. We take pride in training students who will be catalysts for the growth of the society.

“Already, we are working seriously on hostel accommodation for students as 25 hostel blocks that would accommodate over 6,000 students are being built. Our special package for university scholars is still on. People in that category enjoy a refund of 50 percent on their school fees. They only need to maintain a 4.50 CGPA every session,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello said out of about 8,000 admission quota given them by the authorities, nearly 7,000 were offered admission but not all took the offer.

She added that she just cleared another 109 students for admission on Monday morning.

She charged the students not to get themselves into deviant behaviours and vices that could put them in trouble.

The motivational speaker for the day, Mr Onabokun Oluwaseun, a chartered accountant, urged the students to have goals and objectives they want to pursue on campus.

Oluwaseun, an alumnus of the school, advised them not to be distracted by social media, bad friends and associates.

