By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than three policemen were said to have been abducted in broad daylight by some unknown gunmen in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the police officers were abducted on Thursday at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The cops were the State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, for an investigation.

They were said to have been duly booked at the police division in Wasinmi, before they left for their place of primary assignment.

A reliable source told our correspondent that the officers, led by Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, were captured on the road by their abductors, who accosted them at about 2:30pm.

It was gathered that the commercial driver, who conveyed the cops escaped by a whisker from the kidnappers.

It was further gathered that the Divisional Police Officer in Ewekoro had led his men in searching for the missing policemen.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that “people were kidnapped, but only one policeman is involved.“

Oyeyemi told our correspondent that the police is on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that the victims would be rescued.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Do you think we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt, saying that men of the anti-kidnapping unit are on the trail of the kidnappers.

RELATED NEWS