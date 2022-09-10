Efosa Taiwo

Ajax and Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has spoken of his maiden appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

Bassey completed a move to Dutch giants, Ajax in the summer from Glasgow Rangers for £23m.

The left-back has since been in superb form for his new side with plaudits from coaches and fans alike for his style of play.

He continued in such spectacular form on Wednesday night when Ajax Amsterdam pummeled his former side, Rangers 4-0 in their opening group-stage match.

Bassey made his first appearance in the Champions League on the night, and has described it as an unforgettable experience for him and his family.

“It’s one I’ll never forget,” Bassey told Ajax TV.

“Obviously, it was against my old club, but at the same time it was a special night for me.

“It was bittersweet because it was against my old team.

“But on a personal note, it was an amazing achievement for me and my family.

“It’s amazing because last season we spoke about Champions League and how good…we had the Europa run so it was like the Champions League was the next step.

“So it was nice to see both of us; even though I had moved on, we were still both in the Champions League and got to that step.

“It was nice to see familiar faces, but once you cross that line on the pitch, it’s go time.”

