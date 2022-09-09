By Moses Nosike

As part of its efforts to foster proactive partnerships with its stakeholders, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading provider of superior quality products and the owner of the iconic food brand, Golden Penny, has rewarded deserving dealers under the Business-to-Business (B2B) category with redistribution trucks to improve their ease of doing business and ameliorate logistics challenges.

To mark the event, 22 brand new trucks, ranging from one-tonne trucks to 20 tonnes utility trucks, were presented to deserving dealers at its corporate headquarters, Golden Penny place, Apapa, Lagos.

The incentives won by the dealers include five one-tonne TATA truck; six 3.5-tonne TATA trucks; 12-tonnes Ashok Leyland 1718; three 15-tonne SINO trucks and one 20-tonnes Deawoo Prima 3428 truck.

The 22 awardees were customers and partners under the Bread Flour segment of the B2B category selected for their distinctive performance within the last financial year.

“As always, we would continue to proactively nurture lasting relationships with our business partners to ensure that their businesses continue to thrive amid varied unprecedented socio-economic challenges.”

One of the awardees, BadejoAdegboyega, MD of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Lt., expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Group, especially with the management’s consistency in rewarding outstanding business partners over the years.

In his statement, he noted “I have been a business partner with FMN for the past thirty-two years and I can boldly say that their support has been invaluable to my business growth.”

RELATED NEWS