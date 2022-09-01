.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano state government has directed the immediate marking and demolishing of all existing structures built on Kwarin Gogau stream in the metropolis.

Also marked for demolishing are drainage lines within and surrounding Kantin Kwari Market with a view to removing all obstacles that hinder the smooth flow of both storm and wastewater in the area.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting, held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

“Receiving the Report of Rapid Assessment of Flooding at Kanti Kwari Market conducted by the commissioners of works and Infrastructure, Engr. Idris Wada Saleh and that of Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso , the council also directed that all temporary structures mounted on top of drainages within and around the market should be removed with immediate effect.

“The council also resolved that desilting and evacuation of all blocked drainages within the market and its surrounding as well as the removal of building materials deposited on drainage lines within the market,” the Governor however stated.

