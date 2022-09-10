Stock photo

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old Chinese, Gang Deng, for alleged illegal mining in Ilorin.

According to a statement by the Head, of Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to the Newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday, Deng was arrested on Friday and found to be in possession of crude minerals without authority.

“A truckload of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the commission said.

