2027: Onaiyekan backs opposition’s unity push against Tinubu

From Left to Right: PDP National Secretary, Hon. Daniel Woyengikuro, PDP National Chairman, Alh. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN, SDP National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, PRP National Chairman, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, PRP National Secretary, Mr. Sunny Kanu and Civil Society Activist and Scholar who facilitated the meeting, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim.

…. As G100 holds second summit Nov. 9

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Roman Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan has thrown his weight behind efforts by opposition parties under the G100 Coalition to present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections, as the Coalition prepares to hold its second summit on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The leaders of the Coalition, comprising National Chairmen and National Secretaries of some political parties, briefed the Cardinal at his residence on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Coalition Parties, Salihu Moh. Lukman said the leaders told His Eminence about “initiatives and efforts being made to present a united front of opposition political parties and ensure that Nigerians are presented with a credible alternative to rescue the country.”

Among those who met the cardinal were the factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN, and the faction’s national secretary, Honourable Daniel Woyengikuro. The Social Democratic Party SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, and the People’s Redemption Party PRP National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, were also there, alongside the PRP National Secretary, Mr Sunny Kanu. Professor Jibrin Ibrahim, a civil society activist and scholar, facilitated the meeting.

The Cardinal was told that work had been concluded on three working papers of the Coalition. They are “The National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, which outlined the principles of the Coalition; The Framework for Opposition Unity, which describes how the coalition will work; and The National Reform Programme, which sets out what a government built on this cooperation would seek to do for Nigerians.”

According to the statement, Coalition leaders are working to conclude and adopt the papers before the Second Summit on November 9, where all the political parties under the Coalition will endorse and unveil them.

The Cardinal expressed support for the efforts of opposition parties and their candidates to unite, with the aim of building “a robust opposition which is vital to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democratic traditions”.

He also expressed joy that Nigerians “will have real and credible choices to enable citizens to decide their future and leaders next year.”

His Eminence further stressed “the role of competent, honest and sympathetic leaders in resolving the multiple problems which combine to make the decent lives of our citizens difficult or impossible to sustain.”

The delegation reported “the successes registered in attracting more parties to join the Coalition and designing mechanisms that should resolve potential sources of discord.”

It also thanked the Cardinal for his “lifelong stand for justice and compassion” and asked him to continue to pray for the success of the Coalition.

The statement added that the Coalition leaders will visit other distinguished Nigerians and diplomatic missions in the coming weeks.

It said the Coalition is focused on giving the country and its citizens “greater faith and capacities in solving our problems with new leadership, new vision and new focus on rebuilding citizens’ welfare, security and trust in leadership.