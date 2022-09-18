By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Political group, Reclaim Cross River, have urged politicians in the state to replicate Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe people oriented programmes across Cross River.

The Director General (DG) of the group, Mr Paul Ishabor, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

The group noted that Sen. Jarigbe’s passion for service have seen him initiate empowerment programmes that have raise the living standard of the people of Cross River Northern senatorial district

He said that the Senator has demonstrated the capacity to perform in any position he is given adding that there was no iota of doubt he will even do more for the people.

Ishabor said : “Having proven the capacity to perform while in the House of Representatives, he has again performed beyond our expectations with just a year in the Senate.

“It is for this reason we are urging all politicians, especially those enjoying the mandate of the people as their representatives, to show the same capacity as Senator Agom-Jarigbe.

“It is only by so doing that the desire development and the peoples standard of living can be enhanced.”

Ishabor explained that Sen. Jarigbe’s projects scattered across the 54 wards that make up the northern senatorial district of the state, have improved the lives of the people.

He particularly pointed out that it was heart warning to see some areas that have never enjoyed government presence been remembered by the Senator.

“Within this one year in the Senate, your impact across the 54 wards of the Northern Senatorial District has been felt positively.

“You have executed over 200 people-oriented projects cutting across all sectors.

“Checks showed that you have attracted and constructed health facilities, classroom blocks and furnished with teaching and learning materials.

“You have provided functional solar-powered boreholes and street lights, attracted roads to the constituents, provided various empowerment trainings and skills acquisitions to youths women and the less privileged.

“Your performance have become an inspiration to our generation and the next to defy the odds and thrive towards actualising their dreams,” Ishabor said.

