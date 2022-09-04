.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Following last Tuesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which set aside the ruling of the Federal High Court, recognizing him as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in Delta State for the 2023 general elections, Olorogun David Edevbie, has commended his teeming supporters for keeping fate with him despite what he called “miscarriage of justice” by the appellate court.

He noted that it was because of the alleged miscarriage of justice that prompted his decision to challenge the Appeal Court’s judgement at the Supreme Court where he hopes to get justice.

Addressing his campaign team and supporters at his campaign office in Asaba, the state capital, Edevbie, said that their continuous support was a reaffirmation of their faith in his governorship candidacy.

Represented at the event by the Director General of his campaign, Chief Clement Ofuani, he noted that the meeting was the first since after the guber primary in May.

Edevbie stated that over the past seven years, Deltans had seen the demerits of incompetent leadership, accentuated by insecurity, poverty, unemployment, hunger and starvation, as well as neglect of the education sector.

He added that the situation was becoming unbearable, especially for the youths, who are now very worried, adding that the youths had identified him as one of the trusted leaders that could revamp the economy of the state.

The embattled PDP chieftain reminded the people of his plan to reserve 35% and 25% of all political appointments in Delta for women and youths respectively.

He, therefore, encouraged his supporters not to despair as is competent, capable and able to modernize the state in record time while appealing to them to redouble their efforts as there was still more work to do ahead of the 2023 elections.

