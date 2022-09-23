Allyson

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted level-up housemate, Allysyn has finally discussed her polyamorous relationship with Hermes. The housemate revealed in her post-eviction interview with Elozonam that she has no plan of being Hermes’ third partner.

She said, “I am willing to focus on myself now that I am outside the house,” while insisting that she shared a genuine relationship with Hermes in the house.

Recall that Hermes said early on in the show that he had two girlfriends and both women are aware of each other.

Allysyn initially disapproved of Hermes’ request for a relationship and said she couldn’t date him because he is in a polyamorous relationship as she was unsure of his feelings towards her.

“I am not saying that you are confused. I respect that whatever you have going on I understand it., I am just saying I wouldn’t want to put myself in that kind of situation. I won’t entertain any situation with you because I can’t put myself in such.” Allysyn said at the time

The duo later had discussions where they admitted to being fond of one other. Hermes had indicated that he liked Allysyn for her aesthetics and open-mindedness while Allysyn said she was attracted to Hermes for his intelligence.

Allysyn’s admittance to Hermes early on in the show helped the duo enjoy an adorable relationship in the house.

RELATED NEWS