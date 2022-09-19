Phyna and Daniella

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chichi has selected Phyna and Daniella as co-finalists while the housemates currently up for eviction are Adekunle, Groovy, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Hermes.

Biggie’s riders Chizzy and Rachel are expected to automatically join the finalists.

Daniella got emotional and couldn’t hide her tears as she appreciated Chichi for picking her.

Phyna appreciated Chichi for reciprocating the same love to her. Recall that Phyna also used her veto power to save Chichi from possible eviction last week.

For tonight’s nominations, each Housemate spent 90 seconds pitching and selling themselves to the Head of House and Supreme Veto Power Holder, Chichi.

How housemates pitched themselves

Bella held on to her grudge against Chichi and refused to pitch herself.



Rachel also did the same as she is not on good terms with Chichi.



Groovy explained he is a child of grace and pitched himself well.



Instead of pitching, rider Chizzy decided to advise Chichi to take her time to make her decision.



Sheggz told Chichi if he did not win, he would want her or Bella to win.



Hermes celebrated Chichi on her win and pitched himself well.



Bryann also celebrated Chichi and also advised her to choose who she wants.



Adekunle also explained why he deserves to be picked.



Phyna expressed love for her friend, Chichi and hoped the sismance proves a decider.



Daniella pleaded with Chichi and explained her dream to reach the final, pitching herself well to her friend, Chichi.

Chichi, Daniella, Phyna, Chizzy and Rachel are finalists while at least one of Adekunle, Groovy, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Hermes would be evicted on Sunday.

