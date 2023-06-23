BBNaija Reunion: ‘It was all false’ — Hermes explains why he laughed at Phyna, Chichi spat

Big Brother Naija reality star, Hermes Iyele, has revealed the motive behind his laughter at the spat between Season 7 winner, Phyna and housemate, Chichi during the reunion show.

Chichi and Phyna had a heated exchange on Thursday night during the Day 4 of the Big Brother Naija reunion with the latter alleging that the former abandoned her children and husband.

During the spat, Hermes could be seen laughing while the duo had a go at each other, with netizens calling him out for being ‘insensitive’ to the heated situation.

Reacting to the criticisms, Hermes apologised for laughing during the face-off, but claimed that his laughter was not out of disrespect for the situation.

Instead, according to him, it was because the accusations leveled against Chichi were not true.

Hermes said Chichi had told him that the viral picture that fueled the rumour was that of her uncle and children.

“First of all, I want to apologize for how the entire thing is misconstrued. I had a conversation with Chichi, and she told me that man is her uncle. She went to visit, and he took that picture.

”I asked why she didn’t tell her uncle to put out a disclaimer, and she said it will put them in a difficult situation because it was already difficult for them and her family members.

”I already confirmed that the news was false, I know for a fact that no one went out there to confirm anything. I was literally laughing at the impossibility of the entire situation. It’s not even true. I was laughing because none of it was a fact. Like how can you make such a fuss about something that is not proven.’’