By Adegboyega Adeleye

Graham Potter leads Chelsea as he names a Blues side for the first time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his home debut for Chelsea tonight and it will be his home debut after playing in the 1-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb, which marked Thomas Tuchel’s last match in charge of the Blues.

Graham Potter has made three changes from the Chelsea’s last UCL side that lost to Dinamo Zagreb.

Marc Cucurella comes in Ben Chilwell, with Thiago Silva and Jorginho also returning to the XI. Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly drop to the bench.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Mount, Kovacic, Jorginho, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Midfielder Luka Sucic returns for the visitors, with Fernando and Noah Okafor partnering each other in attack.

Red Bull Salzburg: Kohn, Capaldo, Fernando, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Ulmer, Sucic, Pavlovic, Dedic, Okafor, Bernardo

Last night Potter admitted he hadn’t been to a Champions League game. His boss Todd Boehly also said English football should have an All-Star game.

Potter also admitted it’s been a “whirlwind” and tonight we will get the first signs of whether his appointment is a gamble or a shrewd choice from the club’s new owners.

Stats

Red Bull Salzburg have never beaten an English side in European competition in six attempts (drew one, lost five).

Chelsea have only lost one of their past 20 home games in the group stage of the Champions League (won 13, drew six).

