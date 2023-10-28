Chelsea vs Brentford: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea will face Brentford in another London derby clash as the Premier League enters Game Week 10. The Blues were on the verge of victory against Arsenal last week after going two goals up, but a mistake by goalkeeper Sanchez started the Gunners comeback.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four games and sit 10th on the Premier League table. Brentford sits 14th on the table, just two points behind Chelsea.

Team News

The Blues still have a couple of players out, with Broja, Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Fofana, Lavia, and Nkuku all out injured.

With Ivan Toney still out, the Bees will be without Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste, and Keane Lewis-Potter; while Aaron Hickey is available for selection after serving a one-game ban due to accumulated yellow cards.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 4

Brentford win 2

Draw 2

Predicted Lineup

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Sterling

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa