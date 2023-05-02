Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta, Lampard release squad for clash

Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns on Tuesday night in an epic clash where a win is priceless for both teams.
Arsenal head to the game after losing 4-1 against Manchester City in their last game, while Chelsea lost 2-0 against Brentford.
Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta both have their team list out ahead of the big encounter.
Arsenal’s full squad against Chelsea:
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein.
Defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa, Jakub Kiwior.
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, Matt Smith, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ethan Nwaneri.
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus.
Chelsea’s full squad against Arsenal:
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom.
Defenders: Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta.
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lewis Hall.
Forwards: Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
