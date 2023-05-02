Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arteta, Lampard release squad for clash

Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns on Tuesday night in an epic clash where a win is priceless for both teams.

Arsenal head to the game after losing 4-1 against Manchester City in their last game, while Chelsea lost 2-0 against Brentford.

Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta both have their team list out ahead of the big encounter.

Arsenal’s full squad against Chelsea:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein.

Defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa, Jakub Kiwior.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, Matt Smith, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ethan Nwaneri.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea’s full squad against Arsenal:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lewis Hall.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.