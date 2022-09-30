Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as ‘Asake’ has sold out a show at the prestigious O2 Academy Brixton in London in five minutes.

The ‘Terminator’ crooner broke the news in post via his Twitter handle on Friday.

He also announced a second show at the venue to accommodate other interested music lovers.

UK Terminators Sold out my 1st LONDON show in 5 minutes una too much Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on Sale Monday LET’S GO!



I can’t wait to see you all!!



🔗https://t.co/MkyAD45Abr #MMWTVUK@TundePhoenix @Genysisevent @Solomonsavage pic.twitter.com/Iav1IWnMMy — ASAKE (@asakemusik) September 30, 2022

The next round of tickets is set to go on sale on Monday. The tickets on sale today were Priority Tickets – General Tickets for the first show will also go on sale on Monday.

Reactions:

Asake tickets starting prices are between £50-£60??? what is going on ?🤣🤣🤣🤣 even wizkid o2 prices weren’t that crazy — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) September 29, 2022

Asake sold out O2 in 5mins? Okay Burna Boy should come outside — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) September 30, 2022

“Only witches and wizards got tickets for asake so if you were successful you know your category,” Tweeted one fan.

Even Rema wey get 10 Billion streams on Spotify, he take him 2 months to sell out O2 Academy Brixton, Na the same venue Asake wey just come yesterday sell out within 5 minutes. This run 🤯🤯🤯 — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) September 30, 2022

Wait na the same O2 academy that made remilekun postpone na him asake dey trouble so? Life no balance! — THE VOICE (@dealdray) September 30, 2022

