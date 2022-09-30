Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as ‘Asake’ has sold out a show at the prestigious O2 Academy Brixton in London in five minutes.
The ‘Terminator’ crooner broke the news in post via his Twitter handle on Friday.
He also announced a second show at the venue to accommodate other interested music lovers.
The next round of tickets is set to go on sale on Monday. The tickets on sale today were Priority Tickets – General Tickets for the first show will also go on sale on Monday.
Reactions:
“Only witches and wizards got tickets for asake so if you were successful you know your category,” Tweeted one fan.