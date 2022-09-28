.

By Fortune Eromosele

CIDVU’s Pro-Chancellor UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Aremu Bashiru has hailed his Executive Vice Chancellor, Professor Emeritus Dr Vishwa Nath Maurya for MoU Contracts of International Collaboration of three American Universities with Bundelkhand University Jhansi in India.

On a special occasion of MoU Program organised on 19th September 2022 at Bundelkhand University Jhansi (India), the Executive Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya expressed his views that most of the students, research scholars and faculty members of various Universities especially in some developing and undeveloped countries have no exposure in their education and research at the global level due to various reasons.

He said, “The key reasons for this include non-updation of the curriculum of education as per the demand of the world market, lack of basic facilities, infrastructures and resources in educational institutions, lack of skilled and efficient teachers, and marginal corruption at the government administration level etc.

“In the modern era of advanced technologies, there is utmost need for collaboration of worldwide International Universities in order to remove the discrepancies related to quality education and research in the interest of international students, research scholars and faculty members.

“For this purpose, the Executive Vice Chancellor and Professor Emeritus of the Chartered International Da Vinci University(CIDVU), Delaware USA, Prof. Vishwa Nath Maurya ,being an Indian citizen by birth, has focused on the International Collaboration of many American International Universities with private and government Universities from different states of India, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, UK, USA and other countries so that most of students, research scholars and teachers from all classes including economically weaker sections can get maximum benefits in academics and research at global level.

“MoU Agreement on International Collaboration will facilitate and boost collaborative University’s global visibility and recognition. MoU Agreement will be helpful to develop, coordinate and strengthen international linkages. Through International collaboration, we can share international best practices to facilitate high-impact research that advanced the limits of expertise and leads to the worldwide advancement of our society.

Aremu expressed that Bundelkhand University Jhansi is one of the prestigious State Govt. University among the State Universities established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in India; which is located at a historical place of Maharani Lakshmibai in Jhansi. Bundelkhand University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Mukesh Pandey, Registrar Shri Vinay Kumar Singh and Director of Research Cell Prof. S.P. Singh and Deans of Faculties and other Faculty members interacted with Distinguished University Professor Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya, Executive Vice Chancellor and Professor Emeritus of Chartered International Da Vinci University, Delaware USA.

The MoU Contract Program at Bundelkhand University Jhansi was well organised and conducted by the Registrar Shri Vinay Kumar Singh and Director Academics & Research Cell, Prof. S.P. Singh. Most of the senior faculty members including Prof. R.K. Saini, Dean of Science; Prof. M.M. Singh, Dean Engineering; Prof. Archana Verma, Dean Commence; Prof. C.B. Singh, Dean of Arts; Prof. S.L. Pal, Dean Agriculture; Prof. N.D. Sengar , Dean Medicine; Dr. L.C. Sahu, Dean Law; Prof. Aparna Raj, Prof. Prashant Gupta, Prof. Avadhesh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Rishi Saxena, Dr. Anu Singla and Dr. Kaushal Tiwari and some of the administrative and non-teaching staff were present in the MoU Agreement Program organised under the guidance and leadership of BU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Mukesh Pandey. Director Academics & Research Prof. SP Singh, Dr Rishi Saxena and Dr. Kaushal Tiwari of the Department of Journalism, etc., made the program successful in a systematic and proper way. The cooperation of the media personnel present in the MoU program was also particularly commendable. Dr Kaushal Tiwari from the Department of Journalism of BU provided the requisite cooperation.

