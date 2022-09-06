…Laments failure to inspire citizenry

By Emma Nnadozie

lagos—All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, gubernatorial candidate, in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke (Jnr), weekend, decried the current state of trust deficit in government and expressed disappointment with the way and manner the leadership of the state failed to inspire the citizenry in different aspects of governance.

The former Information and Communication minister, who spoke, weekend, during a consultative meeting with members of Nsukka Professionals Association, NPA, at the Best Western Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, lamented that non industrialisation has kept Enugu State as a civil service state.

He told the non-political elite group, made up of Nsukka indigenes in the state that the meeting, which was scheduled at his instance, was an opportunity for him to discuss his development agenda for Enugu, as a potential governor of the state, with a view to getting their support towards winning the election.

In his speech which lasted for over one hour, the Governorship candidate began by decrying the current state of trust deficit inherent in government. He expressed disappointment with the way and manner the leadership of Enugu State has failed to inspire the citizenry in different aspects of governance, particularly non industrialization which has kept Enugu as a civil service state.

Nweke Jnr noted that rather than develop, the state has steadily slipped into retrogression in many fronts, notably in infrastructure, education, service delivery, security and others while the level of corruption has escalated rather than abate.

Making references to the developmental feats of a one- time southeast regional leader, late Dr. Michael Okpara, the former Minister expressed dismay that none of the recent and present leaders of the state has been able to selflessly replicate the same level of developmental efforts like Okpara assistance more than what currently obtains.

He also promised to create a conducive environment where the citizens see it as their responsibility to always assist the law enforcement agencies in intelligence gathering as fighting crime cannot be the job of the security agents alone. According to him, I will fully deploy modern technology in the fight against crimes so as to be some steps ahead of the criminals.

Earlier in his welcome address, President of the Nsukka Professionals Association, Mr. Charles Nwodo (Jnr) said the Association was not a mass movement but a limited group of people legitimately engaging in professions and businesses in Lagos, Abuja and in the Diaspora. He explained that the aim of the association largely centers on engendering development of Nsukka cultural zone and support to non state actors involved in developmental endeavors. According to Nwodo, “we are non partisan but have political preferences with a uniting factor which is the development of Nsukka and the entire Enugu State.”

No fewer than twenty five members of the Nsukka Professionals Association were present at the event and they included academics, business executives, legal practitioners, Journalists, gospel preachers etc.

