Uju Anya

By Biodun Busari

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the United States has reacted to the Nigerian-born professor, Uju Anya’s comment about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Anya, when the Queen was reported to be sick before her death on Thursday, who did not mention her name wished her excruciating pain.

Read also:

Queen Elizabeth II: Landmark events of her 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Nigerians must travel to Commonwealth countries without visa if…’ – Sowore

Putin not attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral – Kremlin

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” Anya tweeted.

Twitter, however, removed the tweet which has sparked remarks among Nigerians in the media space.

Reacting to the development, Carnegie Mellon University affirmed that Anya’s tweet was her personal view. It, however, said it did not tolerate the “offensive and objectionable” messages.

The university posted the statement on its verified Twitter page on Thursday.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account.

“Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster,” Anya tweeted.

RELATED NEWS