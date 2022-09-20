By Efosa Taiwo

Eighteen Super Eagles players have arrived at the Marriott hotel in Algeria as Super Eagles camp opened on Monday ahead of the international friendly match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Hajduk Split of Croatia defender, Chidozie Awaziem was the first to arrive camp before other 17 players joined him as training is slated to begin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has been ruled out of the match due to injury while Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze was the latest player to withdraw from the game in Algeria.

Both players have replaced by Rivers United Ebube Duru and Godwin Saviour of Portuguese side, Casa Pia.

The 18 players in camp are: Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, and Moffi.

However, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho and Haruna Lookman have not arrived in Algeria.

The Super Eagles will face the Desert Foxes at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

RELATED NEWS