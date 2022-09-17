.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The interim national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Saturday, dismissed the purported expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu and other national officers by the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu.

The interim National Chairman of the Party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, in a statement made available to Vanguard, described the action of the erstwhile chairman, Nwosu, as the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.

Akwashiki called on members of the party and Nigerians to ignore the diversionary, divisive and destabilising activities of Nwosu, who is presently lamenting over spilt milk like a whipped child.

She insisted that the ADC would not be distracted by the antics of Nwosu and his hirelings now masquerading as genuine officers of the party.

Akwashiki said: “Nwosu is the former chairman whose tenure had since elapsed but who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a face-saving measure as he faces investigation for criminal and impersonation by the Nigeria Police.

“The general public is therefore advised to ignore any statement emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former National Working Committee.

“Chief Ralph Nwosu has approached the court to challenge his removal; so, he is advised to wait for the court ruling and stop making a fool of himself.

“The party reiterates that ADC is not for sale and will not enter into any alliance and cautioned potential buyers to beware.

Akwashiki added: “Anything that has a beginning must have an end. Nwosu had been chairman of our great party for 17 years and we thank him for the services he has rendered.

“Now he is no more due to the need to reorganize the party and put her on a sound footing to win elections.

“To continue to arrogate power and cloth himself with borrowed robes amount to impersonation which can only emanate from grand delusion.

“The ADC has moved on. Nwosu should wake up and face reality.The constitution of the party is supreme and there is no provision therein for a life national chairman,” Akwashiki said.

