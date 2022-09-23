Canadian actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his mother, Barbara Waite, in 2020.

The 24-year-old was sentenced at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver by Justice Kathleen Ker on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, after having initially been charged with first-degree murder.

Grantham was 21 when he fatally shot his mother in the head as she played the piano at home on March 31, 2020.

The murder took place in the family’s home in Squamish, north of Vancouver.

Prosecutors said he had also plotted to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau but instead of travelling to the Trudeau’s residence, he drove to Vancouver police headquarters and turned himself in.

Ker noted in court that Grantham had a number of mental health issues and was going through an “intense period of clinical depression” in the period leading up to the crime.

