By Chinedu Adonu

Coalition of Enugu State youth groups, on Thursday cautioned a chieftain of Labour Party, LP, in the State, Barr. Okey Ezea, to desist from attacking Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The youths in a statement made available to journalists and signed by over 20 youth leaders in the State described the attack as needless tirade against Gov Ugwuanyi.

The signatories included: Nebo Samuel Ebube, Enugu West leader, Edeani Maduabuchi Edeani, Enugu East leader, Roy Ekwueme, Enugu North, leader, among others.

They were apparently responding to a video where Ezea accused Ugwuanyi of not doing enough for the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

However, the youth groups, while describing Ezea’s outburst as ‘political cowardice’, noted that Ugwuanyi remained the bridge between the political leaders of the old and the younger generation.

They declared that, “Chimaroke Nnamani, at the beginning of a democratic era in Enugu State, raised men for the future.

“Rt. Hon Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi became the founding father of modern democracy in Enugu State, with immeasurable youth inclusion in politics and governance.

“He redefined the political consciousness of Ndi Enugu from political bitterness to political awareness, thereby creating a proactive bridge between the political actors of the old and the new ones.

“Ugwuanyi has governed Enugu with human conscience and humility. It is because of his nature that someone will appear in a public function on a live video assassinating his image and still go free. Ugwuanyi is a man with total authority over the affairs of Enugu, yet he is not authoritative.”

They asked all the political parties and their candidate in the State “to please enjoy and maintain the peaceful atmosphere while they go about seeking votes.

“Rt. Hon Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has given Ndi Enugu a peaceful environment and no political interest is worth causing us a crisis. We further ask the political parties and their candidates to please caution their supporters never to instigate crisis in the State.

“We wish to encourage our Dear governor, never to be discouraged in his quest to make sure that Enugu State experiences a peaceful atmosphere during campaign and election.

“Your Excellency, God chose you as our Governor and you are fulfilling a purpose, please don’t be distracted by those who haven’t won an election in their life.

“We want to express our displeasure on how those who have benefited from this Ugwuanyi-led administration have recently joined the plotters of political discord. Ingratitude is like a pandemic to anyone’s growth.

“No one is a man of all season, it must not be you at all times; when it was you, some persons waited, now it’s another person, please celebrate and keep supporting the government, it shall soon get to you again.

“Okey Ezea, you are indeed an elder and we approach your blackmail against the Governor with an appeal. Ugwuanyi, Ezeudo Gburugburu is a man under grace and you have to be careful on how you go about speaking against him to avoid the wrath of nature and God.

“We further admonish Okey Ezea to please go on with consultation with a proof of his score card. Ugwuanyi has thought us peace but let it be on record that no one has the monopoly of violence. Ugwuanyi has given us peace, no political interest nor political party will disrupt that, for Enugu State is in the hands of God.”

