By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has vowed to take over power from Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Enugu State.

The leadership of the party led by the Enugu state chairman, Dr. Tony Ngene made this known during a one day retreat/ Voter education organised for all their candidates and local government chairmen of the party.

Dr. Ngene, however stressed the need to build on the benefits of new electoral law which according to him gives more power to the people to choose their leaders.

He reminded the participants that NNPP is not a baby in Nigeria political sphere, stressing that the party was founded by an Igbo man as a platform to build a new Nigeria.

“We have to sustain the gain of popularity of NNPP and the leadership of His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is the best candidate to bud a new Nigeria in the South East especially Enugu State.

“The present leadership and presidential candidate of the party, His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is standing today to propagate that vision of building a new Nigeria that will not only work for all but a Nigeria we will be proud of,” he said.

Also speaking, a senatorial candidate of the party representing Enugu North Prof. Onyeke Onyeke, educated the candidates on the new political realities in the country, indicating the chances of the party and how best the party can utilise its advantages by abiding on every democratic principles and norm.

Prof. Onyeke who is also a retired professor of political science, stressed the importance of commitment, dedication and practical vision for the good of the party and the entire people of the state.

The event was attended by all the party candidates in the state, the local government chairmen of the party, all the state excos and delegates from the Abuja office of the party was more like an academic exercise

