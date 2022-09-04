Atiku Abubakar

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji

Dodo Oroji says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has antidote to Nigeria’s myriad of challenges.

Oroji, who spoke to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday said, ”the PDP presidential candidate would take Nigeria out of its current situation, if elected by Nigerians in 2023 General Elections.

“I am of the belief that Nigerians will massively vote Atiku

during the forthcoming general elections as he is the man to beat.

”PDP is the party to beat during the 2023 polls and Atiku has the sagacity, commitment and wealth of experience to fix Nigeria.

”The country needs a dedicated, workaholic and patriotic personality like Atiku to steer its ship to greater heights.

”Atiku, indeed has the requisite qualifications, experience, political will, local and international connections to diligently take Nigeria to the promised land,” Oroji said.

Oroji, who is also a large-scale farmer described Atiku as a peace maker and a bridge builder, locally and internationally.

”If elected, he will certainly use his vast knowledge and experience as an ex-Vice President to effectively tackle the present multifaceted security challenges of Nigeria.

”This is very crucial as this is the only way to restore peace and

security to the country, as without doing this, Nigeria would continue to lag behind in the comity of nations,” he added.

The PDP chieftain also said that if elected, Atiku will use his expertise to ”vigorously and logically pursue the anti-corruption war in the country.”

Oroji however advised, ” If elected, Atiku should do away with the menace of cabals in Aso Rock as alleged by Nigerians.

”This problem of cabals, many Nigerians alleged, used to be the cog in the wheel of the development of the country.

”I am therefore appealing to Nigerians to massively vote for Atiku come 2023, for him to take Nigeria out of the woods,” Oroji urged.

