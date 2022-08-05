By Haroon Balogun

Members of the Zawiyat Sofwat – El-Rahmat-El-Islamiyyat (ZASRAM), Central Mosque, Ota, Ogun State last weekend, ushered in the new Islamic Calendar (1444 AH), with decking of their mosque under construction.

Chief Imam/National Missioner (Home and Abroad), Sheikh Abdur-Razaq Abdul-Hameed Onaolapo Kasolayo, were at the project site with contractors, artisans and other relevant workers as early as 6am after the Subhi early morning prayer, well prepared for the task ahead.

The Imaam, during his sermon on Friday preceding the Islamic new calendar year, had spelt out the importance of participation in the construction of a mosque just as he enjoined the congregation to always strive to be part of such a project anywhere across the globe.

Quoting copiously from the Glorious Qur’an and prophetic Hadith, Sheik Kasolayo reiterated the immeasurable rewards awaiting participants in such projects, saying, “the blessings from the almighty Allah on them can never be overemphasized.

The Islamic scholar also reminded them of the Hadith of prophet Muhammad (SAW), “Whoever builds a house for God in this world, He Allah will also build a house for him in the garden of al-janat,” asserting that, “the Almighty Allah never reneges on any promise made for mankind,” urging everyone to be part of the project.

… as NAHCON, Mu’assasa meet again on Muna feeding services

Representatives of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led by Director Admin and Human Resources, Dr Ibrahim Sodangi, met with representatives of the Company for the Mutawwifs of Non-Arab African countries (Mu’assasa) in Makkah recently to reconcile the Masha’ir feeding arrangement.

It would be recalled that many complaints followed this year’s feeding in Muna and Arafat that forced the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan to seek for refund for unsatisfactory services to the pilgrims.

Resolution at the meeting, we gathered, was sequel to the discussion held on Saturday 30th July that NAHCON would issue letters to State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and Licensed Tour Operators inviting complaints/ appraisals for feeding services rendered during the Masha’ir stay.

It was stated that states will only have 72 hours to respond to the letter. Also, where no complaint was received after expiration of deadline, it will be presumed that the service was satisfactory.

NAHCON Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Sodangi gave the representatives of the Mu’assasa the go ahead to make the necessary deductions according to complaints that would be submitted to them by the affected states once the facts are verified.

He reminded them that the Mu’assasa drafted the agreement and conditions of services with the caterers after which they signed and awarded the contract letters to the caterers therefore NAHCON expects them to do the needful in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

In his response, the Head of Feeding Division of the Company, Mr. Saleh Hashim Fakhrani stressed that the observation from the end users of the services(States and Tour operators) will guide in the determination of the amount due to the caterers for the Mashaeer feeding.

Following the development, letters have been sent to the state boards and tour operators for compliance.

