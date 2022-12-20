.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has refunded the sum of N107 million to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the poor feeding services rendered by the company of Mutawwifs for pilgrims from African Non- Arab Countries.

The commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division, Mousa Ubandawaki, made disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ubandawaki explained that the development was sequel to several letters and reminders by the commission to the company on the poor feeding services during the Masha’ir period.

He recalled that the 2022 Hajj was marred by poor services rendered by the Muassassah for Nigerian Pilgrims, especially feeding during the five-day peak of Hajj.

Alhaji Zikhrullah Hassan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, described the development as heart-warming.

He said that it vindicated the commission’s tenacious struggle to right the wrong feeding arrangement and quality of services rendered to Nigerian Pilgrims during the 2022 Hajj by the Muassassah.

“I really want to thank my counterparts from the Mutawwifs for this role in ensuring that they refunded the money paid for services not rendered or poorly delivered.

The Mutawwifs or Muassassah is the Saudi Company responsible for the accommodation, transportation and feeding of Nigerians and other African in Muna and Arafat during the Hajj.