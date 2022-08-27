Amorka Youths both in Diaspora and in Nigeria have called on Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo to build a basic infrastructure in the community to encourage development in the town.

The youths of Amorka stated this after an online meeting which has over 2,000 of its indigenes in attendance.

Amorka is a town in Ihiala Local Government Area which is also a boundary town between Imo and Anambra State.The popular Ojukwu bunker is also located at the town which is supposed to serve as one of the tourist centers in Anambra but has been abandoned since the end of the war.

The youths at the meeting, frowned at lack of basic amenities like health care service, accessible roads and other basic needs despite the location of Amorka.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, had posited that the Ojukwu Bunker at Amorka will be made a tourist site.

According to Obiano, the facility which provided “a sanctuary” for the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during the civil war, would be refurbished for tourism purposes.

Amorka youths appealed to Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to provide basic amenities for the community. “The roads in community are terrible; our people find it extremely difficult to access the road especially when it rains.

“We have been left with a lot of unfulfilled promises. During campaigns, politicians will find a way to plead for our votes and after they win, they vanish. Since the return of democracy, we have not felt much government presence in this community. There is no single tad road in Amorka, except the one attracted by Sen Osita Izunaso to be able to access his country home Ohapku, a town in Imo State.

Further, the youths pleaded with Anambra State governor and other relevant bodies to locate infrastructures like tertiary institutions, big markets, teaching hospitals and ministries to encourage development within the community.

