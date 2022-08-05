By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following communal conflict between Yabu and Ogoho-Ijegu communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, a community leader, Chief Joe Agi, SAN, has called on the two communities to embrace peace and harmony.

Speaking during a crucial peace meeting Agi hosted in his country home of Okuku-Yala, between the two communities for lasting and sustainable peace said they remain brothers and sisters no matter the provocation that lead to the conflict.

Agi who is also the Ojegbaje 1 of Yala said there is no misunderstanding that dialogue cannot solve if the two parties are sincere and want peace.

He emphasized that peaceful coexistence between youths, elders and community leaders of the two neighboring communities remains paramount and should be embraced to avoid further loss of lives, property and peace, because violence is archaic and unacceptable.

Read Also:

Communal clashes: Hamzat calls for creation of boundary c’ttee in Lagos

He said: “This fight is unnecessary because it has already taken a negative toll on Yala image and the economic fortunes of the two villages.

“It is irresponsible for communities, which hitherto lived together to resort to wanton destruction of lives and properties just because of land dispute.

“At this point it is necessary to sheath your swords and tolerate one another for peace to reign.”

Meanwhile, the two chiefs of the Communities, Ogamode Agaji Ipuole and Ogamode Ogbaji Ipuole of Yabu and Ogoho communities respectively commended the efforts of Chief Agi for his efforts at restoring peace and orderliness.

Ogamode Emri Ipuole of Ore Ijegu Yala, called on the leaders of the communities to ensure their communities return to the path of peace, and contribute their quota to the building of a peaceful society.

He appealed to them to give peace a chance and reminded them that no tangible development could thrive in an atmosphere of chaos and war.

Also a representative of Clan Head of Omaha Clan, Chief Declan Ochieche, appreciated Chief Agi’s swift intervention and patriotism for peace to return to the two warring communties.

However, Ochieche condemned the avoidable destruction of innocent lives and property in the two communities while the violence lasted.

Meanwhile he commended all for the cooperation in bringing an end to the conflict.

Royal Fathers present at the meeting are Chief Declan Ochieche representing the Clan Head of Omaha Clan, Abachor, Ogamode Agaji Ipuole of Yabu, Ogamode Ogbaji Ipuole of Ogoho, Ogamode Odey Ipuole of Oke Ijegau Yala, Ogamode Ogar Oduma of Oyinyi Ijegu Yala, Ogamode Emri Ipuole and Clan Head of Ijegu Yala, community leaders, elders, youths and stakeholders from the warring communities.

The high point of the peace talks is distribution of cash and seven cows to the Communities represented by the Chiefs and Clan Heads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS