By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The World Economic Forum Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub, a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change has elected and sworn-in new leaders to steer the Hub activities for the year 2022/2023.

After a successful election held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, Babajide Oluwase, a chartered environmental professional, Mandela Washington Fellow and Founder, Ecotutu emerged as Curator while Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo a corporate communications and public relations specialist emerged as Vice Curator of the Hub.

Speaking, immediate past Curator, Lagos Hub, Ayobami Bamisaiye, admonished them on them to live by the community’s guiding principles of diversity, inclusion and collaborative decision-making.

“We look forward to continued collaboration, harmonization of efforts and a continued commitment to shaping the Lagos that we desire. I am so proud of Babajide and Wisdom for stepping up to lead – I trust them to always get the job done and do what is in the best interest of the Lagos Hub.”

“The Global Shapers Community is a network of inspiring young people in Lagos under the age of 30 working together to address local, regional and global challenges. The community spans 456 cities in 150 countries and the Lagos Hub is one of the first Hubs created by the World Economic Forum”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Curator Babajide Oluwase said, “As a Hub, since 2013 we have achieved incredible milestones in a bid to shape the city of Lagos. The journey ahead is far, but the good thing is that we have already started,

“I look forward to consolidating on the great work done so far to position the hub as an enabler, building communities for growth”.

Also, the Vice Curator, Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo said, “The challenges we face as young people today are dynamic. In a supportive capacity I hope to work with members of the Hub to strengthen key pillars of the community and open it to new opportunities around civic participation, governance, and nation-building”.

The honouring of outstanding Hub members and the appointment and swearing-in of Ms. Olanrewaju Adeoye as Hub’s Impact Officer for the next year 2022–2023 were the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony.

