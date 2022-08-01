As Williams promised to be good ambassador

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, varsities awarded the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Aljazirah Nigeria, Etuk Bassey Williams, alongside the Governor of Somali Central Bank, Abdirahman Abdullahi, and others in the United Arab Emirates.

Williams who expressed deep gratitude said the recognition and honour done him and other by the UAE’s prestigious institutions of learning, Master Minds Business School, London, Arab Emirates University and European Digital University, was overwhelming.

Other awardees also received the prestigious honorary doctorate degree by the institutions, which attracted global citizens to be in attendance.

He (Williams) was honoured with PhD award on July 28 alongside other global personalities who had distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour.

He said he was humbled to be recognised alongside eminent personalities across the world.

He promised to stand by the ideals which the institutions represent, stressing that he would remain a good ambassador.

He said: “There is no doubt that the institutions choices are on point and top class in their areas of core competences.

‘‘It is with deep gratitude that I accept the award and fully pledge my unalloyed commitment and support to the great institutions of higher learning (Master Minds Business School, London, United Arab Emirate University and European Digital University) for this recognition.

“This award is highly revered by me and I promise to be a good ambassador of these great institutions. This would spur me towards enhancing human values.”

