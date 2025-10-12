Industrial magnate, Shade Okoya receives distinguished Unilag Alumni award

Worthy ambassadors and graduates of University of Lagos, who are high flyers occupying various positions in government, academia and those calling the shots in the corporate world would converged on the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday October 17th, 2025 where they would be conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Awards during the 55th anniversary awards and recognition dinner being organized by the University of Lagos Alumni Association.

The Special Guest of Honour at the occasion is the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCFR, the renowned medical doctor and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu-Land, The Olor’ogun Dr. Sonny Kuku is the chairman while the Chief Host is the President Worldwide, University of Lagos Alumni Association, Engr. Ifeoluwa Ayodele.

Among the dignitaries that would be honoured is the business magnate, an alumnus of the institution and Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited, Chief Dr (Mrs) Folashade Okoya, MON.

Mrs. Shade Okoya’s journey in the corporate world is remarkable. After exiting the citadel of learning many years ago, Mrs. Okoya has become a quintessential role model, a business magnate and successful entrepreneur as education received from this great institution has equipped her with the skills, knowledge, and character to make a difference, therefore becoming independent, resilient and enterprising.

Studious, diligent and brilliant, the accomplished entrepreneur who first studied Banking and Finance before studying Sociology at University of Lagos hashas continued to run successful companies. No doubt, this recognition by her Alma Mater is a testament to her remarkable exploits in the business world, and above all, as a great ambassador of University of Lagos which she has demonstrated through brilliance and remarkable leadership.

Chief (Dr) Mrs Shade Okoya (MON) (Nee Adeleye), a native of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State was born in Lagos on the 25th of April 1977 into the family of the late Alhaji Taju and Alhaja Nimota. Her early education started in Lagos where she grew up. The fire of her intellectual acumen was ignited at St. Bernadette Nursery and Primary School. She would later proceed to Awori Anglican Comprehensive High School where she had her secondary education between 1991 and 1997. From 1997 to 1999, she attended Lagos State Polytechnic where she studied Banking and Finance. Her insatiable knowledge took her to the University of Lagos between 1999 to 2004 where she bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. Surprisingly, she was combining motherhood with education and excelled.

While growing up, Mrs. Shade Okoya’s had two philosophies: number one is her overall vision which is “To be a worthy achiever through devotion to the fear of God; service to and respect for humanity; selfless commitment to work; and undiluted love to her family.” And number two is career objectives which also i nus “To serve as the inextinguishable leading light in the selfless commitment to work for her career advancement and for the growth and development of her country and society at large.” She has ticked all the boxes and still counting.

Over the last 15 years, Mrs. Okoya has received over 18 awards; She was conferred with: among them are Doctor of Science DSC (Honorary Causa) in Business Management and Corporate leadership by the senate of European American University on 23rd August 2014, Most Valuable Business Executive of the year 2014 conferred on her on 11th December 2014 by the board of trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporative Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora, Accolades International Magazine Limited. And earlier this year, Mrs. Shade Okoya who holds the chieftaincy title of “Bewaji of Lagos” and “Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland” was honoured alongside other 65 women who have contributed to the development of Nigeria’s business landscape during an award ceremony held by the Arise Television.

Other dignitaries that would be honoured at the occasions are The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, Former Attorney General of the Federation , Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, Chairman Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, Life Director, Folawiyo Group, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Industrial magnate and Chairman, Premier Lotto Ltd, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, CON, Legal luminary, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, former Governor of Gombe State and currently a serving, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, PhD, The Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Ephany Senate Majority Leader, Senator (Dr.) Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, CON among others.