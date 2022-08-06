From left: Fireboy, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel

By Adeleye Adegboyega

For the second consecutive week, Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring fast-rising singer/ fellow record-label mate, Asake maintains its spot as the No.1 song in Nigeria.

Crayon’s hit song, Ijo (Laba Laba) moves two places from 10-8 while For My Hand’ by Burna Boy, Mavins’ ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’ Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga all moved one spot from last week.

Burna Boy’s Common Person rockets into the top 10 at No.6

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, July 22th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, July 28th, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (July 26th- August 1st, 2022)

1. Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana remains the number one song in Nigeria for the second consecutive week.

2. Peace Be Unto You(PBUY)- Asake

Asake

Former No. 1, ‘Peace Be Unto You’ by Asake stays at No. 2 for another week.

Asake is the first artiste to hold the top two songs in a week in Nigeria since Omah Lay in 2020/2021.

3. For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

Former No. 1 ‘For My Hand’ by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran moves one spot from No.4 to 3.

4. Overloading(OVERDOSE)– Mavins ft. Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce

Mavins’ ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’ moves 5-4

5. Buga(Lo Lo Lo)- Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno

Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga moves 6-5

6. Common Person- Burna Boy

At No.6 is Burna Boy’s Common Person moving five spots from 11-6

7. It’s Plenty- Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty drops 3-7

8. Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon

Crayon’s Ijo (Laba Laba) moves two places from 10-8

With ‘Overloading’ at No. 4 and ‘Ijo’ at No. 8, Crayon becomes one of the few artistes with multiple top ten entries on the Nigeria Top 100.

9. Last Last- Burna Boy

At No.9 is Burna Boy’s Last Last; drops 8-9

10. Certified Loner(No Competition)- Mayorkun

Mayorkun

Mayorkun’s ‘Certified Loner (No Competition) drops one spot from 9-10

