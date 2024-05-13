I wish I could feature Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Wizkid,  Davido on same song – DJ Bella

By Rita Okoye

Mask Queen DJ Bella, the Guinness World Record breaker for the longest live concert marathon, has announced plans to create a groundbreaking single featuring four of Africa’s biggest music stars – Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel and Davido.

The highly anticipated collaboration is set to bring together the musical talents of these four artistes in a unique fusion of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae.

In an exclusive interview with “Great Unicorn TV, DJ Bella expressed her excitement about this dream, saying: “I’ve always been a fan of their music and the impact they’ve had on the industry. I believe this collaboration will be a game-changer, not only for me but also for African music as a whole. I just pray it works!”

“It will be a dream come when these strong pillars of the industry agree to come together to make this happen. In the meantime, I will be dropping a mixtape featuring the four of them; mixing their hit songs in one single mp3”. Dj Bella promised.

The mixtape, which is expected to be released in the coming months, is a testament to DJ Bella’s commitment to breaking down barriers in the music industry. As a female DJ, she has faced numerous challenges in a male-dominated field, but her determination and perseverance have earned her widespread recognition.

“I’ll be more than thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such talented artistes as Burna, Kizz, David and Wiz,” said DJ Bella. “I believe that music is a powerful tool for uniting people and promoting positive change. With this collaboration, we aim to create a song that will inspire and uplift our listeners.

“Although Kizz Daniel has been underrated for too long, I believe he deserves a spot as a top Nigerian artiste who has provided everyone with Hits back to back. Every song he dropped was a banger” Asides these guys, I am working on many other songs and music videos with talented acts around Africa”. She added.