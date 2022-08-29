…HOSTCOM lauds Buhari

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Omeiza Ajayi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Forum has advised the Federal Government to revoke the N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex-militant warlord, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

This came as more Niger-Delta groups and stakeholders, yesterday, upbraided some so-called militant groups protesting pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo.

Meanwhile, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the oil pipelines surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo, saying the action would effectively checkmate activities of economic saboteurs along installation sites.

The Akwa Ibom ex-militants in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, threatened to resume attack on all oil installations in the state if the Federal Government does not revoke the contract within seven days beginning from August 28, 2022.

The petition by ‘General’ Johnson Solomon, State Coordinator and Godwin Edohoaqua, State Secretary, maintained that oil communities in the state should be factored in the oil pipeline contract because they bear the brunt of environmental degradation over the years as a result of oil exploration and exploitation.

They also called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited to revoke the contract with Tompolo to accommodate former Niger Delta agitators from Akwa Ibom State as most of the oil and gas pipelines pass through the state.

Stakeholders support Tompolo

Meanwhile, knocking those opposed to Tompolo, Niger-Delta groups and stakeholders, urged the groups and their sponsors not to disunite the Niger Delta, saying government awarded the contracts to five companies, two of which Tompolo has interest and capable of meeting target.

President of Niger Delta Inclusive Mandate, NDIM, John Abaka, said: “These are very parochial and misinformed collections, who do not even understand that the pipeline surveillance contracts were awarded to five different companies, yet, they talk as if it is only one person, Tompolo, that is to do the job.

“What will the region gain with ignorant and provocative statements/utterances they have been making, even when the first thing Tompolo did on getting his contract, was to reach out to ex-agitators, crude oil bunkerers and youths in his areas of operation to brief them on the new job and how they can jointly handle the assignment.”

National leader of Izon Ebe Progressives, IBP, Titus Oyadongha, said: “The so-called militant groups, which are from Ijaw land, do not even bother to find out why Federal Government through the NNPC Limited awarded the contracts to Tompolo and others.

“We have not seen them ask questions or make noise before now on how oil money is shared monthly to northern states that do not produce oil and why government is using oil money to construct rail and refinery in Niger Republic.

“They say they do not want second slavery by a fellow Ijaw man, who is enslaving them, have they taken time to find out who is handling the Rivers State component of the pipeline surveillance contract, and the plan Tompolo has for community youths in the scope of his Rivers contract?”

An activist, Barnabas Idongesit, who also decried the outburst, said: “The point of agitation should be that N4 billion is not enough to handle pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta states, not why give contract to Tompolo in the first instance.

“What is N4 billion compared to the recent dollar rates in Nigeria? Do we really know how much these Yuruba and Hausa boys are making money everyday from the oil business?”

HOSTCOM lauds Buhari

Meanwhilel, HOSTCOM President, Benjamin Tamaranebi in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said: “We thank President Buhari for the political will and statesman spirit in the right direction considering section 257 of the 2021 PIA, to award pipelines surveillance contract to our own, who has among others the competence and capacity.”

Tamaranebi said the development would go a long way in ending the way Nigeria has been bleeding profusely through oil and gas theft as well as halt environmental degradation with all its attendant health consequences.

He said with the contract awarded to Tompolo, “we are confident that all the communities will be involved to secure and protect their communities and will not be deceived by any man or group of people from outside to cause mayhem to the pipelines.”

“This is one of the best things that has happened to the host communities, to stop the menace of crude oil theft and facilities vandalism that has caused the destruction of critical national assets over a long period of time.

“The organisation will do all within its powers to ensure that Tompolo in collaboration with HOSTCOM in every community producing oil and gas achieve huge success.

“With Tompolo, HOSTCOM is confident that part of our agitations has been fulfilled on community inclusiveness.

“The synergy has been built and we will partner him to achieve the needed SDG to keep our environment clean and provide jobs for all youths.

“Consequently, HOSTCOM is using this medium to warn any group or groups of persons, who are in contention with the awarded surveillance contract to the man with competence and capacity to desist from such unpatriotic witch hunting.

“We need coherent stability and unity for the growth of our national economy, via the increase in petroleum productivity without interference from any quarters and the time has finally come to end crude oil theft and vandalism.”

