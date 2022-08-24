By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Nigerian superstar singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade known as “Mr Eazi” has received two Grammy certifications from the Recording Academy.

The creative singer/songwriter played key collaboration and songwriting roles on two music projects that won Awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. Mr Eazi contributions were on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ and Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded).’

The singer took to his Twitter page to share the news while posting photos of the certifications he received.

Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album.

Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded)’ received the Grammy award for Best Dancehall/Electronic Music Album.

In 2020, Mr Eazi took home his first Grammy certification for his contribution on the track “Arcoiris” off J Balvin’s 2020 album “Colores” album.

The album Colores won the Latin Grammy Award in the category of Best Urban Music Album in the 21st edition.

Other Nigerian artistes who have previously received Grammy certifications from the Recording Academy are Yemi Alade, Niniola and Burna Boy.

