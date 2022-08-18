The Kaduna State Government said security agents arrested seven suspected banbdits in Lere Local Government of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said security agencies had reported to the government that seven suspected bandits were arrested in Mariri community of Lere local government area.

According to the report, the arrests are the result of sustained intelligence gathering.

According to him, the troops of Operation Safe Haven acted on the credible intelligence, and arrested members of a kidnap syndicate.

He explained that a woman, a suspected accomplice who had been accommodating the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape.

“The Kaduna state government noted the report with satisfaction and commended the troops for their prompt action on credible intelligence gathering.

” The government urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects.”

The commissioner appealed to citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice, and give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments, ” Aruwan said.(NAN).

