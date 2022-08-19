By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a former chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa State chapter, Hon Fredrick Agbedi has lost his mother.

Mama Bebeapere Agbedi, aged 111 died peacefully Thursday afternoon at her Yenagoa resident.

Though not literate, the matriarch of the Agbedi family was an apostle of western education who ensured that all her children went to school by sacrificing all she had as a trader.

Sympathisers who thronged her residence, described her demise as a shock saying she was a mother to all.

She lived a fulfilled and wonderful life full of emulation. She is one of the angels that lived among us and an epitome of good will.

“She is a woman who is committed to touching lives around her. We have lost a rare gem and a great soldier of Christ,” they lamented.

Hon Agbedi, while announcing the demise of his mother in a statement, on Friday, described her as an epitome of hard work and discipline, who loved and cared for her children and adopted ones.

According to him, the deceased was an astute trader, a respectable community leader and devout Christian who served with humility and honour.

He noted that though their departed mother did not have the opportunity to acquire formal education, she was an advocate of western education for liberation.

“She trained all her children to acquire it (formal education) and preached to other relatives, people far and near to adopt and prioritize the training of children,” he said.

